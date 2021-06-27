VGMA 22: Sark, Kurl Songz, Kofi Kinaata, others perform to honour Castro

Entertainment of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ghanaian musicians Sarkodie, Kofi Kinaata, Kurl Songz and others Saturday June 26 staged a sterling musical performance at the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in remembrance of their colleague, Castro Under Fire, who went missing on July 6, 2014.



They put up a performance which brought back memories of Castro, specifically performing some of his hit songs including ‘Adonai’ which he did with Sarkodie and the “Odo Pa” which had Kofi Kinaata on it.



The performance was a special tribute to Castro by organisers of the event.



