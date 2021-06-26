VGMA 22: Okyeame Kwame performs with ex-girlfriend Nana Ama Mcbrown

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Their history in the Ghanaian showbiz industry as former lovers is well documented and yet there are those who question if there is a cordial relationship between them.



Celebrated actress Nana Ama McBrown and musician Okyeame Kwame have always maintained that they are still good friends despite breaking off their romance many years ago and settling for different life partners.



On Friday night, they proved that ex-lovers could still be good friends without bad blood when they danced and performed on the VGMA 2021 stage to the admiration of all present.



The effortless chemistry the duo exhibited and the excitement their performance generated inside the Grand Arena is sure to be the talk of town and one of the major highlights of this year's Ghana Music Awards.



Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama were once the power couple of Ghanaian showbiz until they parted ways. Currently, they are both happily married to different people and still comfortable around each other.







