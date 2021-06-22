VGMA 22: My people are proud and I am honoured – Kofi Jamar bags 7 nominations

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

According to Kofi Jamar, out of the seven nominations, the three he hopes to secure are The Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year, Collaboration of the Year and Best Hip-hop Song of the Year.



Derrick Osei Kuffour Prempeh, who goes by his stage name, Kofi Jamar, has 7 solid nominations at this year’s VGMA awards scheduled for this Friday and Saturday (25th and 26th June). The inspiring Kumerican rapper took a gigantic leap from one nomination last year to whooping seven nominations this year.



Speaking with Cookie Tee on New Day, he said, “It’s a great feeling because looking at last year, that was my first entry. Last year I came in as unsung. This year, grabbing 7 nominations and being in the same space with my fellow Kumerican. I think this is the time that Kumasi got the chance to break through. And I am proud to be part of the squad representing out here.”



According to Kofi, his family, especially his mum, is very proud of him. He says she gets euphoric when people signal her out in town as Kofi Jamar’s mother.



He said, “She is always happy. She is always beaming with smiles. And I can tell that she is really proud of what I have been able to accomplish. It gives me the fulfilment that I have been the pride of my family. And the pride of my people too.”



Kofi Jamar is part of the Kumasi revolution that introduced the Kumerican movement and subsequently the Asakaa (drill music). To vote for Kofi Jamar, Text UN5 to 176 for any of the categories.