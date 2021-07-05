VGMA 22: I joined Okyeame Kwame on stage because the place was boring - McBrown

Entertainment of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: attractivemustapha.com

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama Mcbrown has explained why she joined her ex-boyfriend Okyeame Kwame on stage at the VGMA 22.



According to the actress, she saw the need to join the musician because the place was boring.



The actress last week received lots of applause from music fans after joining the rapper who was performing some of his old songs.



Speaking on her own entertainment show “United Showbiz” aired on United Television monitored by blogger Attractive Mustapha, she said that at the time the musician was performing, the place was boring.



Mr. Logic who was also speaking on the same show said that VGMA organizers have proved that they are mature and that he was impressed with their production but then the only disappointment is fans not cheering musicians up as they were expected to have done.



