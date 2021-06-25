VGMA 22: I am grateful for all the support – Diana Antwi Hamilton

Entertainment of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Diana Antwi Hamilton expressed her gratitude to the Ghanaian gospel fraternity for supporting her winning campaign.



VGMA 22 has bonded Minister of God (MOG), Apostle Professor Kwadwo Nimfuor Opoku Onyinnah and the DH (Diana Hamilton) team. As they show unity to Diana Hamilton.



Speaking on the ongoing campaign for Diana Hamilton to win The Artiste of the Year, she said she was grateful for all the support she has received from her colleagues.



She said, “That’s so nice. And there has been so much show of love and support. I thank Ghana and the world. The gospel fraternity is showing us that there is love and unity. There is oneness, and there is togetherness. So, thank you. A lot of love to me, a lot of love from me to everyone as well."



The artiste responded to critics who claim that the support to her winning campaign may have emanated from fear. Fear of not gaining similar support when it is their turn.



She said, “I say this all the time that I am from a family of eleven. Nine children and my mom and Dad, but now he is late. So, we are ten. And everyone has a best friend, but don’t touch one. If you touch one, we are coming for you. But amongst the eleven, everyone has his or her favourite. When you are coming to the entries, you know, you coming to the force. So I leave it at that.”



The gospel artiste has 6 nominations in this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. Diana hopes to grab all awards this year after receiving so many accolades and attention from the biggest spirit-filled song, ‘Adom’.



The singer has been nominated for the Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Gospel Song of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and biggest category; Artiste of the Year.