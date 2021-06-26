VGMA 22: Here's why Sista Afia’s performance is the 'most talked' about

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Clad in a three-piece golden outfit, Ghanaian singer, Sista Afia spectacularly nailed her performance at the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which took place on June 25, 2021, in Accra.



She pulled off an outstanding entrance with her ‘Sika’ song which saw a wild display of stagecraft from her dancers.



These choreographers appeared on stage with a huge box that had Sista Afia hidden in it. She later unveiled herself, took charge of the stage as the fans cheered on.



She later switched to a couple of bangers including her hit single, ‘Paper'.



Several artistes graced the stage with breath-taking performances at the 22nd edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (Part 1).



The second part of the event has been scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 26, 2021.



