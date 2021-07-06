VGMA'21: We honoured Castro for his 'absence'; not 'death' - Charterhouse PRO

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Public Relations Officer of Charterhouse, Robert Klah has established reasons for celebrating Highlife legend 'Castro under fire' who has gone missing for the past seven years.



Castro and a lady named Janet Bandu disappeared seven years ago when they joined Ghanaian soccer star Asamoah Gyan and other friends on holidays at Ada in Ghana.



The two are to be legally declared dead by the State on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, but Castro's parents have strongly dissented to the declaration as they believe in their son's return.



At this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, an amazing performance by singer Kurl Songz and Sarkodie was put together to honour the music legend.



Kurl Songz and Sarkodie gave the audience a nostalgic feeling as they sang Castro's hit songs to the audience's delight.



However, some critics have slammed the organizers for paying tribute to Castro.



Entertainment Journalist, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo and artiste manager Bulldog are among others have argued that the tribute was misplaced.



"Usually, if you will do a tribute for someone, it's either the person is dead or has reached a legendary status. The legendary status was done on Friday . . . We all know that, what they did, it was done because we are about to declare him dead in his 7th year this year. Otherwise, if you say you're honoring him, before Castro, there's thousands and for me, I think the idea was good but it was misplaced. It was highly misplaced," he asserted.



But the Charterhouse PRO, Robert Klah says Arnold's assertions and criticisms that they celebrated Castro because he will be declared dead this year are unfounded.



According to him, Castro wasn't celebrated on that particular night because he is dead.



"The situation with Castro is different. I can't say he's dead. The performance was to honour him," he argued on UTV's 'United Showbiz'.



When asked why they honored Castro, Robert answered it was done for his "absence".