VGMA'21: Honoring Castro was highly misplaced - Arnold scolds organizers

Entertainment of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Entertainment Journalist, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has vehemently disagreed with the celebration of legendary Hiplife musician, Castro, by organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



Castro 'under fire' and his girlfriend, Janet Bandu disappeared seven years ago while on a holiday with Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan and a host of other friends at Ada.



Despite the fact that nothing has since been heard of Castro, some people, particularly his family still believe that he would one day return.



However, this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards saw the organizers celebrating Castro.



Musicians Kurl Songz and Sarkodie gave an electrifying performance on stage during the VGMA, singing Castro's songs back-to-back to a charged audience who delightfully danced and sang along as the songs were played.



But the motive for celebrating the absence of the Highlife music legend on the VGMA platform has been brought to question.



The matter came up during discussions on UTV's ''United Showbiz'' on Saturday.



Addressing the issue, Arnold argued that it was completely misplaced for the VGMA organizers, Charterhouse, to have paid tribute to Castro.



He defeated reasons given by the Public Relations Officer of the Charterhouse, Robert Klah, who was also on the show, that Castro was celebrated for his absence from the music scene.



To Arnold, this reason is disproportionate adding that; "usually, if you will do a tribute for someone, it's either the person is dead or has reached legendary status. The legendary status was done on Friday"



''We all know that, what they did, it was done because we are about to declare him dead in his 7th year this year. Otherwise, if you say you're honouring him, before Castro, there's thousands and for me, I think the idea was good but it was misplaced. It was highly misplaced," he argued.



Meanwhile, the state is yet to legally declare the musician and lady dead as Tuesday, July 6, 2021, marks the seventh year since the two went missing.