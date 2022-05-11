VGMA 2023: I preferred 'Record of the Year' award - Fameye

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Musician Fameye born Peter Famiyeh Bozah, has expressed his disappointment for not clinching the Record of the year award at the recently held Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



According to him, winning that prestigious award would have been the ultimate for him on that night.



He, however, walked away with the songwriter of the Year award.



“I was actually expecting the Record of the Year for my producer to get the Audio Producer of the Year. But unfortunately, I had to lose that, which is fine. But I’m kinda disappointed because I would have preferred that one. I feel taking the Record of the Year would have been the ultimate,” Fameye told TV3.



The musician, who welcomed a baby boy with his girlfriend recently, broke Kofi Kinaata’s grip on the songwriter of the Year award.



Fameye mentioned that the award was a recognition of his passion for his craft.



“Being the songwriter, the whole awards for me, that’s the ultimate because it is that technical. So for me to be the Songwriter of the Year should tell you how technical and serious, and passionate I’m about my music. And so for me, I think I’m the Artiste of the Year,” he noted.



Fameye lost the Record of the Year award to Amaarae, who won with Sad Girls Luv Money.



