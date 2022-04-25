VGMA 2022: Joe Mettle, Medikal,Camidoh, Mr. Drew, Fameye, others set to perform

Entertainment of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Charterhouse Ghana has announced the first slate of special musical performers for the upcoming 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, scheduled for May 6th and 7th.



Taking the stage on Ghana’s most anticipated music celebration night will be current nominees: Medikal, Camidoh, Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, Empress Gifty, Diana Hamilton, Joe Mettle, Mr. Drew, Gyakie and more.



Live from the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre in Accra, the 2022 VGMA Awards will be broadcast live on two nights, Friday May 6th and Saturday May 7th, and will be expected to simulcast live to a virtual audience on TV3 and Facebook: Ghana Music Awards and Youtube: Charterhouselive.



Additional performers, hosts, and presenters are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.



Winners will be announced during a two-night (VGMA Weekend) live special broadcast anticipated to be held in May. Kuami Eugene and KiDi have the most nominations (16 and eight, respectively), while fast-rising star Black Sherif has the fewest (eight). Along with King Promise, Sarkodie, and Joe Mettle, the musicians are vying for Artist of the Year.



From a Ghanaian perspective, the “23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards” celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of creatives across more than 30 competitive categories, spanning reggae and dancehall of the year, highlife artiste of the year, hip hop artiste of the year, artiste of the year, vocalist of the year, and more.