Usher tours Accra ahead of September 24 Global Citizens Festival

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

R&B legend Usher Raymond IV is in Ghana and earlier Friday, 23 September, 2022, visited parts of the capital city Accra including a basic school in the Chorkor community.



Usher is headlining the Global Citizen Festival at the Black Star Square tomorrow in Accra.



Ahead of the event, he saw parts of the city including the coastal neighbourhood called Chorkor.



The 'My Way' hitmaker was in the company of officials representing the Global Citizens Festival and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).



Sharing pictures of the tour on social media, the GTA wrote: “Today, the Global Citizen Festival Artiste Usher and SZA visited BASICS International and toured the Chorkor community.



“BASICS International is an education-focused NGO in Chokor, Accra, engaged in making education and childcare accessible in vulnerable communities. The organisation is also one of Global Citizen’s regional response partners for the End Extreme Poverty NOW campaign for Global Citizen Festival: Accra.”



The 10th Global Citizen Festival taking place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Black Star Square in Accra, will have performances from Americans Usher, SZA, HER, British-Ghanaian Stormzy, Nigerian Tems, and Ghanaian stars Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Gyakie.