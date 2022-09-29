Usher shares three biggest music lessons

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Source: www.etvghana.com

American R&B and Pop star, Usher Raymond IV, has shared three (3) key lessons fast rising artistes can adopt for a flourishing career.



The musician who has been in the industry for almost three decades has still remained relevant, producing hit albums throughout his time.



Usher who was in Ghana for the Global Citizens Festival told Y107.9FM’s Jonny Stone on the ‘Y Campus Express’ show, “number one on my three biggest lessons in music is that you need to decide on what you want to do and be unwavering about it no matter how complicated it gets. As long as you are connected to that dream and there is the passion, you will not give up.”



The vocalist believes every musician must have a voice of their own, especially in the midst of many voices trying to influence their path. He charged musicians to find their own way and tell their own stories with their own energy.



Taking a cue from the popular saying; “To whom much is given, much more is required”, Usher posited that young artistes must be ready and willing to put in the work. “Who you hang around is important, they can stop or aid you in achieving your goal so you must be well aware of your surroundings.”