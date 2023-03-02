'Usher followed us to our tent but Ghanaian artistes vanish right after performance' – Quables

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Artiste manager cum co-founder of the DWP Academy, Quables, has re-lived the good moments he and his dancers spent with Usher, during the Global Citizen Concert.



Members of the Dance With a Purpose (DWP) Academy were the official dancers for the 2022 Global Citizen Concert held at the Black Stars Square in Accra.



The dancers shared the same stage with American singer cum choreographer, Usher, who was the headline act for the event.



Patrons witnessed a powerful performance and the display of interesting dance moves, well-choreographed by Usher and the Ghanaian dancers.



Backstage videos of Usher jubilating with the dancers in their tent after a successful show went viral on the internet.



In some other videos spotted online, the eight-times Grammy award-winning singer was practicing some local dance moves in the tent.



Recounting such memories, Quables, who spoke to Elsie Lamar on the Talkertainment on GhanaWeb TV, described it as unforgettable.



“It was interesting to know that even after the performance, Usher was vibing with us. He followed us to our tent and did not want to leave. He was in our tent before and after the performance. He is a global artiste and trust me, in Ghana here, artistes won’t do that. I won’t lie, they won’t,” he stated.



According to Quables, artistes in Ghana do not even grant them such an audience, especially after a stage performance.



“After performing with them, you don’t even find them. The bodyguards will escort them out and they will leave you somewhere,” he established.



Touching further, the DWP co-founder disclosed how they landed their two greatest gigs.



“We do what we have to do, we always prepare ourselves and everything else falls in place. We don’t wait for opportunities before we move. For connections, God is our biggest plug. We were contacted for the Usher and Beyonce concert and because we were already prepared, we did not find ourselves wanting. With the Usher concert, they reached out to one of the co-founders, Afrobeat, and the Beyonce, project, they contacted Dancegod,” he added.



