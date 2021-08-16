Use the money you get from sleeping with big men to build houses - A Plus to Serwaa Amihere

Entertainment of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Ghanaian musician, social and political activist, A Plus, born Kwame Asare Obeng has advised GhOne TV presenter to use the supposed money she is making from sleeping with big politicians as it is being alleged to acquire properties.



This comes after an anonymous Snapchat account holder made explosive revelations about Serwaa Amihere alleging that she slept with some top executives in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and also pimping ladies to them for money.



A Plus accused former TV3 presenter and bi-polar ambassador, Abena Korkor for trying to tarnish the image of top media personality, Serwaa Amihere.



‘There are women in this country who are free to sleep with whoever they choose to. They are even free to talk about it openly after smoking some cheap weed. Then such people turn around to create fake accounts to talk about who is sleeping with who and some fellow woman believe and share it with excitement. Which sensible woman will believe or participate in such foolishness!! Women empowerment my trumu!! Agyimifoɔ!!!



@serwaaamihere wo daa da!! When they sleep with men they use the money to buy weed and pretend they have bipolar!! Use yours to buy range and houses. You too it is your own body!!!’



