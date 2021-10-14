Use local songs for your Tiktok videos – Kuami Eugene appeals to Ghanaians

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Lynx Music signee and ‘Angela’ hitmaker, Kuami Eugene, has called out social media users who are usually seen jamming to other nationals’ songs on Tiktok to equally do more videos with Ghanaian songs.



According to the ‘Rokstar’, most social media influencers especially on Tiktok are not often seen using Ghanaian songs or not involved in song challenges from Ghanaian artists.



Speaking on Starr Drive with Foster Aggor, he said, “Our old folks did their best with highlife, the fact that we have a genre called Highlife which was maintained by our older folks, we shouldn’t discredit them for their contribution, it is our job to carry on the legacy. Currently, we have social media market, we are doing Tiktok and Snapchat these days, our focus should be to entice people with Ghanaian music when they are doing Tiktok and Snapchat”.



He added that “So much is expected from us from the next generation, and if we fail, we should make no excuses. High life should be our first priority as Ghanaians”.



Ahead of his forthcoming EP titled “Afro Highlife”, Kuami Eugene blesses with this self-produced potential hit song titled “Bunker.”