Up and coming Nigerian artistes are best known for dating top female Ghanaian celebs - Wendy Shay

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Wendy Shay reveals a secret in the entertainment industry



Why are top Nigerian entertainers not dating up and coming female Ghanaian artistes, Wendy Shay quizzes



Wendy Shay calls for change in Ghana-Nigeria relationship



Singer, Wendy Asiamah Addo, professionally known as Wendy Shay, has stated that she can not wait for the day tables will turn for a Ghanaian up and coming male artiste to date one of Nigeria's top female celebrities.



Wendy has revealed that Ghanaian female celebrities are fond of dating up and coming artistes from the most populated West African country.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, the singer indicated that there is nothing wrong with female celebrities crossing over to date young acts from Nigeria.



However, she finds it strange how the same love isn't reciprocated in the case of up and coming female Ghanaian artistes and Nigeria's top entertainers.



Wendy added that it is time for Ghana to wake up and change the narrative.



The tweet dated December 28 read: "I’m still waiting for the day an Up and Coming Artiste from Ghana will date a top Female celebrity from Nigeria like the way my Naija brothers Dey do to some of our Gh female celebs ain’t nothing wrong with that love goes where love is abi ?.. Ghana wake up."







