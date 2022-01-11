Until Ghana gets leaders interested in movies no investments will be made - Majid Michel

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Actor Majid Michel has indicated that until Ghana gets leaders who have an interest in film, the industry will not see any form of investment.



Over the years, there have been calls for the government to invest in Ghana’s creative space especially with movies.



However, the movie industry continues to struggle because governments have not committed resources to make it work.



Several industry players have complained bitterly about the state of affairs.



Speaking on the state of the movie industry in the country, Majid Michel indicated that there is a need to get leaders who are interested in film.



“That’s why when they say what is the government doing about the film I say the government cannot do anything about the film until you have government officials that love film or individuals that love film then they will give because the government they don’t care. His mind is what am I doing with film,” he said on Accra-based Joy FM.



Majid Michel indicated that there has never been a movie industry in Ghana because there are no studios, and distribution agencies in the country and that movie are produced by personalities who are just passionate about telling stories.