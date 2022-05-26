Unnecessary comparison making it difficult for rappers to collaborate - Eno Barony

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Eno Barony has bemoaned that it’s difficult for two rappers in the music industry to collaborate on a song due to unnecessary comparison.



In an exclusive interview on the Kastle Drive Show monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Best Rap Performance awardee at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), revealed why she has not featured a lot of rappers.



“I’ve not really featured a lot of rappers because a lot of rappers kind of shy away from featuring their co rappers especially me being a girl,” she answered.



She told host Amansan Krakye, “Most at times there is a comparison when it comes to rap but two singers can easily feature themselves on a song without being compared.



“Nobody cares they just jam to it but then when two rappers are on a project people tend to just compare the lyrics and stuff,” she continued on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.



“So it’s like you guys putting your lives down you may be slaughtered at any time but this one is a collaboration, not a battle,” Eno Barony told the host.