Unlike Nigeria, churches in Ghana don’t support gospel musicians - Omane Acheampong fires

Entertainment of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician Nicholas Omane Acheampong has bemoaned the lack of support from churches in Ghana for gospel artists, which hampers their music careers.



According to him, churches in the country should play a more active role in promoting gospel artists by providing financial assistance and promoting their work to help them reach greater heights and spread the message of God. He cited the example of Nigerian churches, which have supported artists like Sinach, with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy Church being a prominent figure in promoting her music.



In an interview with Okay FM, monitored by GhanaWeb on Thursday, October 5, 2023, Nicholas Omane Acheampong lamented the insufficient support for gospel artists in Ghana. He suggested that Ghanaian churches should learn from their Nigerian counterparts and start sponsoring talented artists to enhance their skills.



"[Gospel] musicians in this country are not receiving adequate support. For instance, the Pentecost church doesn't provide assistance to their artists. The Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church, where Kwadwo Ampong belongs, also does not support their artists. There are numerous challenges, but they rarely extend help," he stated.



He further highlighted the contrast between Ghana and Nigeria in terms of church support for gospel musicians, pointing out that prominent pastors like Pastor Chris and others in Nigeria actively support their artists, despite Ghana being considered a Christian country.



SB/BB



