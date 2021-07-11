Underground Nigerian artistes ‘sleeping’ with top female celebs with impunity– Wendy Shay alleges

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian songstress Wendy Shay has alleged that some top female celebrities in Ghana have made it so easy for the Nigerian underground artistes to have their way with them.



According to her, she is aware of some big celebrities in Ghana who are dating and sleeping with some new artistes in Nigerian and that is very shocking to her.



This, she said is sad because top stars in Ghana are not given the opportunity to even penetrate the Nigerian market talk less of dating their top stars.



Wendy believes it’s high time female celebrities in Ghana have a check on themselves and avoid such a form of disrespect because it’s part of the reason Ghana music is not doing so well.



“Our top stars not only musicians all you see is an underground artiste from Nigerian comes and is dating a top female star in Ghana…I can’t mention names but it’s the female celebrities I’ve seen do that…It’s heartbreaking."



"I can’t mention names because If I do that it will be like I’ve personalized the issue but it’s an observation I’ve made for some time now. Even the country as a whole, you’ll realize that we support outsiders than we support our own,” she said on Accra-based Peace FM.



Wendy Shay said in Nigeria, they will not open up for Ghanaian stars to date their big stars so the same should be replicated here in Ghana.