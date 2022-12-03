You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 12 03Article 1674041

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Under Akufo Addo and his useless government, I am paying ¢65,000 for contempt - A Plus

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Political activist, A Plus Political activist, A Plus

Ghanaian political analyst and entertainment pundit, Kwame A Plus, has descended on the Akufo-Addo-led government following an Accra High Court ruling that pronounced fines on himself and three others.

Fadda Dickson, Nana Ama Agyeman, aka Nana Ama McBrown, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, alias Afia Schwarzenegger, Kwame Asare Obeng, alias Kwame A Plus, and Emmanuel Barnes, alias Mr. Logic and UTV, have been cited for contempt of court.

The parties were dragged to court by Chairman Wontumi after discussing the merits of a defamation suit which was pending in court.

The High Court in its ruling on Thursday, December 1, 2022, convicted and fined all of them to pay GH¢60,000 each; in default, they are to spend two months in jail.

Following this, A Plus took to Facebook to suggest that the amount being demanded from them is outrageous, linking it to inflation under the current government.

In a Facebook post A Plus shared on November 2, 2022, he registered that in John Dramani Mahama’s tenure, Hopeson Adorye, Sir John and Sammy Awuku paid less than ¢10,000 for contempt, however, under Akufo-Addo's government, there is inflation.

A Plus further added that his right to freedom of expression wasn't going to stop him from voicing his concerns and people who can't stand him can die.

Read full statement below:

“Under Mahama, Hopeson Adorye paid 3000 for contempt. Sir John paid 10,000. Sammy Awuku paid 5000.

“Under Akufo Addo and his useless government, there is so much inflation that we were convicted to a fine of 65.000.00 because 3000 can only buy dragon spray and viagra.

“My right to freedom of expression is inalienable. If you can’t stand me just die. Such a ridiculous and shameful judgement!!!

“Sika no ahye!! Sika no ahye!! Bronya sika no ahye!! 65 thousand no ahye!

Nyame nti, y? bedidi. In Hopeson Adoye’s voice.”

Watch an episode of E-Forum below.





ADA/WA

Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

Afia Schwarzenegger

Chairman Wontumi places GH¢5,000 bounty on Afia Schwarzenegger

Sportsleading sports icon

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew finally speaks after Black Stars World Cup exit

Businessleading business icon

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

'With economy at the brink of collapse, it's time to prioritise agribusiness' - Mahama tells govt

Africaleading africa news icon

Luis Suarez

12 years after South Africa 2010: African football fans celebrate Luis Suarez's grief

Opinionsleading opinion icon

File photo

Fuel prices down again: Government should engage transport unions on reduction in fares