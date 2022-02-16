Umar Krupp's talked-about Val's Day photos

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Umar Krupp marks 2022 Val's Day with 'unusual' photos



Umar says he's found himself



Friends of Umar Krupp react to his viral photos



On Valentine's Day, actor Umar Krupp published some photos that got fans and his colleagues raising concerns about his new look.



Umar on February 14 made a post that captured him rocking the official Val's Day colour, a red two-piece outfit but that was not the focus.



His black painted nails, and decision to wear black lipstick gave him an unusual look. Umar garnered attention with others also congratulating him for 'coming out'.



Putting his bare chest on display, he announced to his Instagram followers his new personality.



"When you truly find yourself. HAPPY VALENTINES DAY," he wrote.



Actress and producer, Habiba Sinare who was taken by surprise wrote: "Ermmmmmm worris going on here."



Comedian and actor, Kalybos also raised eyebrows about Umar's latest photos. "Eeii eii eii what at all is going on," he quizzed.



Another handler @zonyeedominique congratulated the young actor for finding himself. "Oh wow well congrats on finding yourself," read her comment.



One of his fans @coco_abena promised to stick beside him with a message of encouragement. "Love you regardless," she wrote.



Umar Krupp is best known for his roles played in the movies Amakye and Dede', 'House of Gold' and 'Beautiful Ruins'.



See the photos below:





















