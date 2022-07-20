USA to experience Celestine Donkor’s Celestial Praiz on July 23

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel minister Celestine Donkor is not resting after chalking a great success with the 9th edition of her Celestial Praiz concert on 6th March, 2022.



She is giving her fans in the United States of America a similar experience on 29th July, 2022 at the Living Faith Ministry.



The programme put together by the Living Faith International in collaboration with Dynamic Unlimited features other artistes such as Preye Odede, Minister Belinda Shalders, Dr. Fletcher Narh, Sarah Sings and Herty Corgie.



There will also be a ministration by the Rema House Choir.



For the past 9 years, Celestine Donkor has been impacting lives, not just with her song releases, but also with her awesome ministrations.



Her new EP titled ‘Testimony Therapy’ has widely been received by music lovers across the world.



The EP, released on 28th January 2022, EP has songs like ‘Your Are Worthy’, ‘Praise Him’ ft. Joel Lwaga (Tanzania), ‘They That Wait’ ft. Mercy Masika (Kenya), and ‘It Is God’ ft. Angel Bernard (Tanzania).



The rest are ‘No One’ ft. Steve Crown, ‘Testimony Remix’ ft. MOGMusic (Ghana), and an acoustic version of ‘Testimony’.