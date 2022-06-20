You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 06 20Article 1564802

Entertainment of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: ghpage.com

US singer Rita Ora dances to Camidoh’s ‘Sugarcane’ remix

American singer, Rita Ora American singer, Rita Ora

American singer Rita Ora has shown off her playful side in a hilarious dancing TikTok video she posted on Instagram Stories.

The 31-year-old singer made fans smile with the footage of her energetic moves as she danced to Camidoh’s ‘Sugarcane’ remix.


Rita donned a revealing white cropped vest and tracksuit bottoms, flashing her toned abs and underboob.


Rita covered her face with a blue sheet mask while using a crystal roller to cleanse her complexion before filming the amusing TikTok video in her hotel room.


