US singer Rita Ora dances to Camidoh’s ‘Sugarcane’ remix

Entertainment of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: ghpage.com

American singer Rita Ora has shown off her playful side in a hilarious dancing TikTok video she posted on Instagram Stories.



The 31-year-old singer made fans smile with the footage of her energetic moves as she danced to Camidoh’s ‘Sugarcane’ remix.





Rita donned a revealing white cropped vest and tracksuit bottoms, flashing her toned abs and underboob.





Rita covered her face with a blue sheet mask while using a crystal roller to cleanse her complexion before filming the amusing TikTok video in her hotel room.





