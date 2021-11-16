US-based Ghanaian rapper A Tone releases video of Matomu featuring Lajerz

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: nsemwoha.com

American based Ghanaian rapper, A Tone has released visuals for his first pop single titled Matomu.



Known in real life as Anthony Berko, A Tone, a member of the GMB music group discovered his music talent at a very young age, and natured it until somewhere in 2017 when he released his first mixtape titled The Other Side.



The mixtape featured various features from his current base in Chicago and without a major label signing, he made a bold statement about his rap prowess.



Having caught the eye and attention of many, A Tone on his feature with Lajerz delivers lines that espouses himself as a force to reckon with.



Watch video below:



