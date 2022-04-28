UK gospel artiste Joseph Matthew to rock Perez Dome on May 8

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Source: GNA

Ghanaian United Kingdom (UK)-based gospel artiste Joseph Matthew will on May 8, 2022, hold his maiden musical concert at the Perez Dome in Accra.



The gospel show, dubbed the "Praise Concert," would witness Joseph Matthew, popularly known as "JM" combine with a host of prominent Ghanaian gospel artistes to thrill gospel-loving fans with highly spirited ministration to draw them closer to their maker.



It would be the first time JM would be performing in Ghana, as he prepares for a powerful and spirited performance.



JM, who is often referred to as the "King of Afro Gospel", is expected to perform his newly released "Blessed", which is making waves across the globe.



The new song, which is a smooth urban afrobeat masterpiece, talks about God's blessings and faithfulness in the lives of believers as well as non-believers and seeks to inspire the masses to achieve greatness.



Gospel music lovers can fill themselves for a powerful worship ordeal from the sensational gospel act come May 8, 2022 in one the highly anticipated gospel concerts of the year.



The gospel musician would on May 2, 2022 join DJ Francis on the UNAfrik Show on UK's Omega TV to discuss expectations for the gospel concert.



Watch JM's Blessed video here:



