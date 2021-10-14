UK-based Ghanaian pleads with Ghana's High Commissioner to UK to allow importation of local foods

Tabloid News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

UK-based Ghanaian music promoter, Francis Dwamena, aka, Money Matters, has appealed to the Ghana High Commissioner to communicate with the UK government to allow the importation of some local foods.



Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Francis indicated that they are unable to live off foods made there because they are restricted from bringing specific food items.



“They don't allow us to import foods like ‘kontomire' (taro leaves), dried fish, and ‘kwahu nsusua’ (turkey berries). The ones that will give us good health are restricted because there is a law against it here.



"If the high commissioner will go into that, we will be happy about it. You see these hens here, they are fully grown in three months but they are not healthy. So if they allow us to bring the dry fish, who will buy those?” he questioned.



Francis added that the high commissioner, H.E Papa Owusu-Ankomah, has been to the Dalston market once to interact with them and he promised to call for a meeting to engage them on their issues but they have not heard from him yet.



Watch the full interview below:



