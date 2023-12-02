U.S state Georgia recognises Davido as ‘Outstanding Citizen’

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 December 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has been recognized as an ‘Outstanding Georgia Citizen’ by the State of Georgia.



The ‘OBO’ crooner attended the State of Georgia General Assembly meeting on Friday, December 1, 2023, to receive the honour.



Sharing a clip from the meeting with a copy of his proclamation letter via his X handle, Davido wrote, “This morning I attended the U.S State of Georgia General Assembly meeting with the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia State Senate to be recognized as an ‘Outstanding Georgia Citizen’… God is good.”



The letter of Davido’s proclamation as “Outstanding Georgia Citizen” was signed by Brad Raffensperger, Secretary of State of the State of Georgia.



“May this Outstanding Citizen be afforded every courtesy as a Goodwill Ambassador from Georgia in his travels to other states, to nations beyond the borders of the United States of America, or wherever he may hereafter travel or reside. Thank you for your service to our State,” the letter read in part.



Davido is a citizen of the State of Georgia by birth. He was born to Nigerian parents in Atlanta, the state capital.