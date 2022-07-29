Two veteran Nigerian actors kidnapped

Entertainment of Friday, 29 July 2022

Two veteran Nigerian actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, have reportedly been kidnapped after they both failed to show up at a movie shoot.



According to popular Nigerian blogger, Lindaikeja, the news was announced by the Actors Guild Nigeria on July 29, 2022.



The caption that accompanied the blogger’s devastating news read, “Actors Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel were kidnapped. Both actors are suspected to have been kidnapped after they failed to return from a movie set in Ozalla Town in Enugu state.



“The Actors Guild of Nigeria confirmed this development in a statement released this afternoon.”



Director of Communications for Actors Guild Nigeria, Monalisa Chinda, is quoted to have confirmed the news via a statement, saying they received the news from families of the victims after they didn’t show up at their various homes.



“The two members were suspected of having been kidnapped, which has increased fear amongst members about the safety of actors filming in the country.



“Because of this sad development, the National President of the Guild, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has instructed all Actors to avoid going to the outskirt of cities to film except full security cover is provided to ensure their safety,” the statement read.



