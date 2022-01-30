Two popular actresses invited me to a juju man for fame - Actress reveals

Entertainment of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: SVTV

Ghanaian actress, Naa Adjeley has admitted that some actresses consult spirits (juju) for fame and success. She revealed that two top Ghanaian actresses invited her to do the same, but she declined.



Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, the ‘Crime to Crist’ actress stated that she did not accept their offer because she believes that ‘satan does not gift freely.’ She may not be able to pay the price for the fame.



“I remember some ladies approached me. They are famous. They told me that I was good and they could take me somewhere to make me famous. But I did not do it, and I will never do it,” she disclosed.



Naa also shared her reason for declining the offer.



“There is a saying that satan does not gift freely. What if he later asks to sacrifice my mother? I love my family, and I can't do that. Even if they ask me to bring a strand of my hair, I will not. I can't abide t the terms and conditions,” she added.



Adjeley also spoke about being a plus-size actress and how some directors ignore her.



Aside from acting, Naa sells kenkey and runs a business too.



Kindly watch the full interview below:





