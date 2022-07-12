Two artistes whose families gave them a year to blow or stop music

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

KiDi claims he cried to get his family's approval to do music



Sarkodie says his mother is his biggest fan



Sarkodie and KiDi scale through the music industry after being dared by family



While some artistes get the full support of their families to pursue music, others had a hard time convincing theirs to give them the green light.



This didn't come on a silver platter as Sarkodie and KiDi were given terms and conditions to succeed in their musical careers or kiss their dreams goodbye.



Read below the stories of how Sarkodie and KiDi convinced their families to pursue music.



Sarkodie



Ghana's most decorated rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, better known as Sarkodie in an interview disclosed that his mother, Emma Ewurama Maame Aggrey, was among the few people who believed in him.



However, she was a bit skeptical and had given him a year to prove himself or focus on his education.



"My whole family supported it, my big sister was one of the people that held my hand into the industry. She started making friends in the industry and introduced me to already known artistes. My family made a major role," he said.



According to Sark, his hard work earned him a major hit song before the one-year deadline his mother gave. She felt proud and never regretted her decision when music lovers finally accepted his son.



KiDi



Another artiste who experienced the same fate as Sarkodie is the award-winning KiDi.



The ‘Touch It’ artiste disclosed what he did to get the go-ahead from his family to pursue his musical career after his tertiary education.



According to the hitmaker on Joy FM, he said he shed tears to convince his family to permit him to pursue music.



“I called another family meeting and cried. It was my small way of getting my way…at the time I had a punk, I said I’d cut my hair and wear a suit if they wanted me to work in an office and never be happy in my life, and they agreed,” he said.



According to the ‘Touch It’ crooner, he understood the concerns of his family because some veteran artistes who made names for themselves in their youth have ended up with nothing in their old age.



“When they go out to the public, sometimes they see these veteran musicians who are now old, and then there is nothing really happening for them; it scared them as parents, and they always say we don’t want this to be your future,” he said.







