Twitter verification badge doesn’t come with any exclusive benefits – Epixode

Entertainment of Monday, 24 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian recording artiste, Epixode, has said his refusal to pay the $8 charge for his verification badge on Twitter doesn’t make him a stingy celebrity.



Epixode stated that he will rather gather the $8 charges and use it to fund a music video at the end of the year.



“Well I don’t think refusing to pay 8 dollars for Twitter blue tick verification means I’m stingy but that’s how some people may see it.



“But if you put together a lot of the payments of the 8 dollars for about a year, that can equally shoot a music video for your next project,” Epixode said on Property FM in Cape Coast.



He continued “Some people might look at this from a different perspective, some might say they have a lot of money so paying 8 dollars isn’t meant anything at all”.



Speaking to Amansan Krakye observed by MyNewsGh.com, the ‘Atia’ hitmaker said getting a blue badge verification on Twitter doesn’t come with any exclusive benefits for celebrities.



He added “If the owner of the app says we should pay for the blue badge and if it comes with exclusive benefits then I know paying will help me reach millions of people when I release something. So that one is beneficial but when I’m paying and it’s the same normal stuff and anybody else who isn’t a celebrity can equally pay and get a blue badge then I don’t think it’s important like that,” he ended.