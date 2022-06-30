You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 06 30Article 1572707

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Disclaimer

Source: mynigeria.com

Twitter users slam Burna Boy for wearing a crop-top

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nigerian Musician, Burna Boy Nigerian Musician, Burna Boy

Nigerian Grammy award winner African Giant, Burna Boy is currently touring across 10 countries and his recent concert was in Norway for the Oslo' Norway Live Concert.

The singer's choice of outfit for the concert has caused a lot of mixed reactions since it went viral on social media.

Twitter users recently used the singer for premium ‘jokes and cruise’ due to an outfit he wore during one of his stage performances.

Burna Boy wore a shirt that could pass as a crop-top and people questioned his fashion choice and some suggested that his stylist ought to be relieved of his/her duties.

The viral pictures from the concert had Twitter trolls comparing him to Nigerian singer Arya Starr who has been seen wearing a similar crop-top and blue denim.

See funny reactions below

Doll Face wrote: "Why Burna boy go wear crop top ???? wtf was he thinking? stefflondon you do this one Oya now."










Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment