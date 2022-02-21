Twitter on 'fire' over Medikal’s GH₵3,600 fine

Entertainment of Monday, 21 February 2022

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, has topped the Twitter trends following reports that he has been ordered to pay an amount of GH₵3,600 as sentencing fine.



On Monday, February 21, 2022, the Accra Circuit court presided over by His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh, sentenced the ‘La hustle’ hitmaker to 300 penalty units, which amounts to GH₵3,600 or in default, serve nine months in prison.



This comes after the rapper pleaded guilty to a charge of an unlawful display of firearm.



But after closely monitoring the events and raising discussions surrounding it on social media, Twitter users have expressed disappointment concerning the amount ‘rich’ Medikal was asked to pay as a fine.



Several tweeps cannot fathom why the ‘Omoada’ hitmaker has been made to pay such an amount which they have regarded as peanuts.



Others have also offered to pay the fine on behalf of the rapper.



