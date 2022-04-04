TwinDntBeg holds photo exhibition with top dignitaries in attendance

Entertainment of Monday, 4 April 2022

Cheddar buys portrait for $2000



Samira Bawumia buys Anne Sophie’s picture at exhibition



TwinDntBeg holds first photo exhibition in Ghana



French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, in collaboration with TwinsDntBeg has held a photo exhibition at the residence of the French Ambassador, at Cantonment in Accra on April 3, 2022.



The event which was attended by high profile dignitaries showcased artistic displays, wining, dining, good music, and an auction of the twins’ best photos.



Dressed like royals for their big day, the twins, Samuel and Emmanuel Appiah, along with Anne Sophie who donned a white dress welcomed guests to their event.



This was with the help of Abeiku Santana who facilitated the event and auction of the twin's best photos which were purchased at disclosed and undisclosed prices.



First to purchase one of the exhibited pictures was Samira Bawumia.



She bought a picture of the French Ambassador of Ghana for an undisclosed amount which was presented to her at the event.



Cheddar on the other hand paid $2000 for a portrait that featured an old woman selling plantains in Koforidua.



With a few of their exhibitions sold for undisclosed amounts, guests were later serenaded with some good music from Bisa Kdei, Camidoh, KiDi, among others.



Meanwhile, some of the big names that made it to the event included Sister Derby and her boyfriend, MzVee, Yaw Tog, Kofi Jamar, among others.



