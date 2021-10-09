Twene Jonas finally breaks silence

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

US-based Ghanaian social media activist. Twene Jonas, has resurfaced on the internet after two weeks of silence.



The media activist who was perceived missing by close relations of his in the USA and followers in Ghana went live on Facebook on Thursday and apologized to his followers for his absence and stated that he was not missing and was on certain official duties.



He disclosed in the live session that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sent a delegation to the United States of America to pick him up and was not successful, he added that no one could arrest nor pick him up because he was doing good and speaking the truth to Ghanaians.



He finally assured his followers and Ghanaians that he would continue speaking the truth and that he could not be bribed by any politician to stop his activism on social media and that he would continue to criticize the political leadership in Ghana.



Twene Jonas is currently living and working in the USA as a music producer and artist manager, he hails from Sunyani in the Bono region of Ghana.



He became popular in Ghana after he started comparing the developmental and infrastructural progress of Ghana and the United States through social media activism.