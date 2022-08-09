Tweeps call for more fire from Lyrical Joe and Amerado in their ongoing beef

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Amidst media personality Delay's claim that she does not know the rapper currently involved in a lyrical battle with her 'golden boy' Amerado, social media users have tabled the diss tracks from two of Ghana's best rappers for review to determine who's got 'killer' bars.



August 9 witnessed rapper, Lyrical Joe finally responding to Amerado's diss track, 'Kyidom' released on the occasion of his [Lyrical Joe] birthday with his version titled 'Baboon'- an English and Twi language diss track careful structured to bruise the ego of his new rival.



Barely 6 hours after the release of the track, Amerado cooked something wicked to discredit the 2022 VGMA Best Rap Performer, Lyrical Joe in what he titled 'Ponky Joe'.



The ongoing beef has been welcomed by social media users who have added their voices with their careful crafted analyzes of every single line delivered by both rappers in their diss songs.



Fans of both artistes have called for more "vawulence" from Joe and Amerado who have already done each other dirty in the viral diss tracks.



I no see Baboon wey get sense before oo, what about you? ???????????? The diss title alone be bars, Heerh LJ. ???????????? — ▶️ SARKODIE'S LAWYER ???????????????????? (@Sark_Lawyer) August 9, 2022

???????? oh @Amerado_Burner wabon paaa

Wait im coming — young warlock (@_Lyricaljoe) August 9, 2022

I just wasted 3mins of my life listening to Amerado #PonkyJoe. Nothing exciting in there. Lyrical Joe is clear — Kwesi Picasso.eth ???? (@Donsarkcess) August 9, 2022

Amerado tried on the #PonkyJoe but it wasn’t strong as #Baboon. I also think the beat for PonkyJoe didn’t help Amerado that much. — Damn Sexy???????????????????????? (@Bra_Abele) August 9, 2022

This is just like Manifest and Sarkodie. Amerado is becoming emotional cos the #Baboon hit am hard . The #PonkyJoe no hit hard kraaa. — Damn Sexy???????????????????????? (@Bra_Abele) August 9, 2022

Lyrical Joe really came in hard???????????????????????????????? - Amerado’s reply chale - Amerado dey rap - herrrr????????????????????????????????????????



They are all my guys I can’t chose … kumasi rappers ano 33ya ????????????- Lyrical joe too be prolific ✅ — CLINTON ???????????? (@LilMoGh) August 9, 2022

Amerado and Lyrical Joe no dey impress me. It’s time for Patapaa to come out and defend his crown. — Don (@Opresii) August 9, 2022

Lyrical Joe just won the beef with the baboon track. Every line biaaa bars nam mu. ???????? — CFC TILL CASKET (@Kpabo_) August 9, 2022

In Ghana,only educated folks speaks big grammar. If you don't have education,you can't express yourself so high like Lyrica Joe but surprisingly lyrical joe is JHS dropout,yes you won't believe.????He even sound better than manifest the grammar king.Amerado have alot to counter.???? — Shatta Madrid???????????? (@JayEvergreen22) August 9, 2022

Lyrical Joe came down to Amerado’s level and still lash him. Can Amerado go to Lyrica Joe’s level ????? — Damn Sexy???????????????????????? (@Bra_Abele) August 9, 2022

Lyrical Joe said Amerado is a Traditional rapper but village can use him as an instrument ???? ???? — Unruly King ???? (@unrulyking00) August 9, 2022

Herh Lyrical Joe!!! My goodness!! — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) August 9, 2022

Dem say Amerado ein tailor be fool that be why foolishness dey suit am???????????????? herrh Lyrical Joe???? — Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda__) August 9, 2022

Amerado and lyrical joe beef no dey be me.. I’m not feeling it. Ibi like the ingredients dem take steam the beef no be plenty. — SARKODIE NEBA SARK ???????? (@NebaSark) August 9, 2022

Who is he please? https://t.co/L2Whb1VqGz — The Delay Show Is Back On TV3 ????????☀️ (@delayghana) August 9, 2022

