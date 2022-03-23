Tuxedo etiquette: Here are some tips to elegantly rock the popular menswear

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: braperucci.africa

When we talk of classic attires, a tuxedo has been the ideal choice for men on special occasions.



Wearing a tux means elegance but this does not imply that it should be worn inappropriately.



In order to respect the etiquette and traditions of wearing a tuxedo, here are some tips;



When to wear a tuxedo



A tuxedo has always been considered an evening outfit. Tuxedos and tails were considered the only appropriate attire for elegant evening events before the second world war. Regardless of the dress code, stick to wearing your tux for evening events. You’re only excused to wear a tux during the day if you have a busy diplomatic function during the day and an evening event.



Where to wear a tuxedo



Most formal events require tux as dress codes for guests usually indicating that it is a black-tie event. A tux can be worn at operas, private parties, proms and weddings.



How to wear a tuxedo



The tux jacket must strictly be single-breasted with a single-button front fastening. Lapels must be peaked or shawl. The color should be classic black, blue, white, or ivory.



Shirts must be strictly white with a wingtip collar designed to be worn with a bow tie. It should buttonhole for cufflinks. Bow ties should be in black silk. A white bow tie can be used for a tailcoat.



Avoid pants with lapels or pleats. Tuxedo pants should not have belt loops. Socks worn must be black and avoid shoes with too many details. A shiny black or matted shoe is preferable.



Don’t just wear a tux. Respect the etiquette and feel the elegance.