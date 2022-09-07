Tulenkey highlights negative stories about Ghanaian celebrities on 'Point of View'

Music of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Ghanaian rapper Tulenkey has announced that his EP named 'Cassanova' will be out soon but for starters, he has released a single that highlights how some entertainment personalities have been wrongly judged for various reasons.



The song, 'Point of View,' released on Wednesday, September 7, has already made it to YouTube's trending music in Ghana.



Tulenkey proved how versatile he can be when it comes to music with his narration of various stories in a single song.



This latest release focused on the life stories of Abena Korkor, Asamoah Gyan, NAM1, Shatta Wale, Afia Schwarzenegger, Wendy Shay, and Pappy Kojo, having been tagged as controversial for just living their lives.



Also, Ghana's first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, was captured in the new tune.



According to the rapper, Nkrumah will be so disappointed in how the country is currently being run.



The celebrated rapper known for his 2018 hit single 'Child Abuse' lamented how he has been tagged as a 'womanizer' for the kind of songs he produces.



Popular songs among them include 'Your Girlfriend' and '50'.



Rapping in Twi, he narrated what he suffered in the music industry.



"Why you no dey post ndwom no we gyae or you pause? Cause we still dey wonder if you go drop a song...Used to be on Twitter trending number one but now I'm in a box. Everybody quick to spread a rumour when you hit a brick. Ghanafo ne misinformation."





