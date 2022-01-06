Tsikago storms Okyeame Kwame's hiplife party with electrifying performance

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: AIT Consults, Contributor

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Patrick Gogoh, popularly known as Tsikago, stormed the Okyeame Kwame HipLife party with an electrifying and scintillating performance.



Tsikago, who performed his tracks dating from 1997-2000, got the audience dancing to his electrifying and energetic performance. His most popular track "Wo Be Ko" (translated, You Will Go), was one of the songs the audience didn't want to stop listening to as they saw him perform.



The audience sang the entire lyrics of that track, and to some seeing him perform that song brought lots of fond good romantic old memories to them.



The Star-studded party organized by music legend, Okyeame Kwame on Christmas Day at the +233 Jazz Bar and Grill had intriguing and mind-boggling performances from legendary artistes including Akatakyie, Ex Doe, Obrafour, Nana Agyemang, Flowking stone, and Abrewa Nana. Okyeame Kwame also entertained the audience with his soothing tracks.



The audience were more fascinated as Tsikago entertained them with his performance of his latest tracks, "Stepping" and "Mo Afa Mi La" (You have taken me for granted).