Try this beef sauce recipe this festive season

LifeStyle of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Christmas recipes and Christmas menus are for everyone.



Whether you’re having it during a traditional Christmas dinner or with friends, this needy speedy recipe still has the wow factor to make the moment worthwhile.



We searched and found that meal that will wet your taste buds from Sweet Adjeley.



This irresistible meal can be made in under 30 minutes for you and your family.



Ingredients:



Meat of your choice

2tbsp - Ginger

1tbsp - Garlic

2tbsp - Cornstarch

2-4tbsp - Honey, depending on your taste

2tbsp - Oyster Sauce

4tbsp - Soy Sauce

1tbsp - Sesame Oil

Salt - tt



Vegetables Used



Bell peppers

2 - Carrots

4 - Scallions

1 - Large Red Onion

Ginger - About a thumb Size

2 - Garlic Cloves

1 - Habanero Pepper (Optional)

Cauliflower

Broccoli

All Purpose Seasoning - tt

Coconut Oil or oil of your choice



To Cook Rice



3cups of rice

3 1/2cups - Water

Onion

1tsp - Coconut Oil or oil of your choice

Salt



