Try and fix your relationship with Chioma - Fan advices Davido

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nigerian artiste, Davido has been given a piece of advice by a fan.



A Twitter user, with the handle 'DanielRegha', advised Davido to pay attention to her relationship with his baby mama, Chioma, and fix it.



According to him, Davido should do well to marry Chioma before the year ends, adding that their baby, Ifeanyi deserves to be in a home where a father and mother are both very present.



Davido and Chioma had a beautiful relationship until news of their breakup flooded social media shortly after Chioma gave birth to Ifeanyi.



But, Regha insists that it is not too late for Davido to patch things up with her 'baby mama'.



