Trolls do not get to me – TT speaks again

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as TT, has stated that he has developed a tough skin against the many trolls that came his way following his public request for funds to solve his medical and accommodation issues.



Speaking on Joy Prime programme dubbed ‘Changes’, the Taxi Driver actor stated that he is not perturbed by what some trolls say because he knows how grave his situation is.



He recounted how some Ghanaians have called to ridicule him to the extent of saying “he had some leftover from his dogs, and whether he should bring me some.”



“I asked him if he was sane and he responded by insulting me, ‘Kwasia’ [fool].



“I don’t have the time to entertain a sheep like you,” TT said, after which he hung up the phone.



Adjeteyfio noted that, he does not feel embarrassed when some describe him as desperate among other forms of trolling.



“In Ga, we have a saying. I’m a dead goat, knives don’t scare me,” he stressed.



TT has been in the news recently following a leaked audio, where the actor is heard begging for leftovers from MzGee, a media personality.



This was after some philanthropic public figures had donated over GH₵90,000 to the actor after he came out seeking for help to solve his accommodation and other medical issues.