Tripcy reveals how he got Davido to feature on his single ‘Freeway’

Music of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: yfmghana.com

Popular recording and performing artiste, Tripcy has disclosed how he got award-winning Nigerian singer Davido on his single, ‘Freeway’.



Speaking to Brown Berry on Y107.9FM’s RyseNShyne show, he said, “The song was doing well and was being played everywhere and the game changed when Davido visited Ghana. He heard the song being played in the club after which a friend of mine, also played it to him several times.”



He revealed that after a while, Davido got in touch with him when he came to Ghana in December 2021 and asked for a link-up.



“Unfortunately, I was also not in Ghana so when he got back to Nigeria, he threw a party in his house where the song was played and he danced to it, made a video alongside and this went viral. I woke up and saw the video and I was happy but I didn’t expect a remix until he came back to Ghana and called for us to link up in his apartment.”



Tripcy disclosed that it was there Davido mentioned that he loves his songs and will like to have a remix.



“So fast forward we started working on it and in about two, three days we dropped the banger,” he added.



He asserted that the song has helped him gain a lot of recognition and followers and he is grateful for the exposure the song has given him.