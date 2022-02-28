Trigmatic discloses the number of businesses he owns

Entertainment of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Trigmatic advises artistes to have side jobs



Hammer urges creatives to find avenues for revenues



Trigmatic made a member of the National Folklore Board by the president



Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro- Agyei, popularly known as Trigmatic, has divulged the number of businesses he owns that sustain him to do music and other things he loves.



In a Graphic Showbiz interview with the Ghanaian composer and songwriter, he said, “Apart from music, I am into farming and my company also does events which fetch a lot of money. Combining these three jobs makes me comfortable.”



Although he is engaged in these businesses, the musician refuted claims that music doesn't pay well.



According to him, there is money to be made if artistes took their crafts seriously. Regardless, he advised colleagues to venture into other businesses that will fetch them extra money to survive.



Recently, legendary music producer, Hammer of The Last Two Music Group who is now into bread business called on musicians to create other avenues to earn more money.



"This year, our musicians have to go further into the business world, we need to empower them, we need to have forums to introduce them to proper banking, investment banking and others. I can’t begin to explain how important this is", he said on Joy FM.



Meanwhile, Trigmatic apart from running his own businesses has been made a member of the National Folklore Board by the Office of the President.



The artiste acknowledged his position saying “Being a member of the National Folklore Board is a big deal and I am happy I got the job. I am going to work diligently.”