Tributes pour in to mark three years since passing of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman

Tributes are pouring in to commemorate the third anniversary of the passing of prominent Hollywood actor, Chadwick Boseman.



The world woke up to the sad news of Boseman’s passing on August 29, 2020. The actor, aged 43, had died after a long battle with colon cancer.



He had appeared in a number of movies, including 42, Burning Bridges, Da 5 Bloods, Gods of Egypt, and most notably of all, Black Panther.



Three years after his passing, friends, colleagues, and fans have taken to social media and various platforms to express their heartfelt tributes for the talented individual who left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.



Colleagues from the entertainment world have been sharing personal anecdotes, photos, and messages to honour the memory of the departed actor.



Fans have also joined the outpouring of tributes, highlighting the actor's influence on their lives and the joy brought by their performances. The hashtag #ChadwickBoseman has trended on social media platforms, as admirers celebrate the legacy left behind by the actor.





????️ Remembering a True Hero: #ChadwickBoseman



Three years ago, we lost a remarkable actor and an even more extraordinary human being, Chadwick Boseman. His impact reached far beyond the silver screen, as he brought to life iconic characters and inspired countless hearts???????? pic.twitter.com/U4hkypj7NX — AMERICAN BLACK FILM FESTIVAL (@ABFF) August 28, 2023

“I hope heaven exists

For your sake, I hope the pearly gates are real.

For beings like you, I hope the firmaments are not figments of our imaginations.

A soul like yours must exist for eternity



So, tell me, my king.

Does it snow in heaven?”



#ChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/2YdFKKodEl — Chinazaekpere Chukwu???? (@ChuGailx) August 28, 2023

Today we remember #ChadwickBoseman who passed on this day 3 years ago. He was an inspirational figure who left a lasting impact on us all. ????️???? pic.twitter.com/fOV5ed8zdu — Black Information Network (@blackinfonet) August 28, 2023

