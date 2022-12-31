Tribaverse Festival postponed due to ‘circumstances beyond control’

Entertainment of Saturday, 31 December 2022

Tribaverse, a music, arts and cultural festival that was initially scheduled for January 1, 2023, has been postponed, organisers have said.



The event was supposed to be headlined by Kenya’s Sauti Sol with support from Ghana’s Kwesi Arthur, R2bees, Stonebwoy, Sefa, Gyaki, Camidoh, King Promise, Joey B, Darko Vibes, Kofi Jamar among others.



However, according to a statement shared on the socials of the organisers, “a difficult decision to postpone” the festival has been made.



“This is due to some circumstances beyond our control,” the statement added.



Organisers have expressed concern about the decision but said refunds would be made to persons who bought tickets.



“We are devastated that it will impact the experience we envisioned for you and all our stakeholders. Refunds have been processed for all our ticket holders and details have been sent to your mails,” the statement further said.



Tribaverse adds to the list of events that were postponed or canceled this year. Wildaland Festival and 'Kizz Daniel Live' were all canceled due to circumstances beyond control, organisers said.





