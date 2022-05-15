Trey La hails life-saving interventions of Ambulance Service in new song

Music of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Source: GNA

Ghana's National Ambulance Service has over the years saved countless lives with their timely interventions, and music sensation Trey La has eulogized their exploits in his new song.



Trey La, in his new single "Timely Care Saves Lives", seeks to educate and inform the general public about the services of the National Ambulance Service.



According to Trey La, a relative's life was saved thanks to the timely intervention and professionalism of the National Ambulance Service, and he had since been yearning to make a song to shed more light on their services.



Trey La, in his new song produced by Ajibade, also appreciates the tremendous service for God and Country and called for more support in the undertaking of their duties so that more lives would be saved.



"The National Ambulance Service is doing a great job and I deem it important to make a song to appreciate their works. A relative's life was saved at a point where hope had been lost but thanks to their intervention, he is alive and kicking," he said in an interview.



Trey La, who is known in real life as Dumenu Charles Selorm, is one of the top emerging musical acts from the Volta Region and was among the finalists of the TV Reality show "The Next Big Thing In GH Hip-Hop".



He has featured serially on "The Rising Stars of GH Mixtape Album" with top-tier Ghanaian musicians Sarkodie, Samini, Stonebwoy, Kwaw Kese, M.anifest, C-Real, among others.



Here is an audio slide of the song:









Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







