TrendingGH: This is how some Ghanaians celebrated Valentines Day at Osu Oxford street

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Valentines Day is a special day of love where people get to spread and show love.



The day is marked on February 14, globally.



GhanaWeb's #TrendingGH team took to the streets of Osu on Valentine’s Day to find out how citizens preferred to celebrate the day.



Some citizens celebrated it wearing the colors of love Red and White.



However, for some people, Valentine's Day is just like any other day and they go about their daily duties as usual.



“To me, it is normal as always because I don’t have anyone to take me out so I just came out with my friends, nothing new is happening, I can see a lot of people in town so it is going well for some people but for me, it’s just like a normal day”, a lady told GhanaWeb



According to Eugene Owusu, he is happy about how the day has been and climaxed the day with an outing with his wife.



“Valentine is treating us very well you know, we’re out here having fun, I’m with my lady and son right here so I’m enjoying it”.



The Osu Oxford street was filled with lots of people as they trooped in with their loved ones to celebrate the day.





Check out the video below:





