Treat LGBTQ+ community with respect - Reggie Rockstone urges Ghanaians

Entertainment of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reggie Rockstone wades into LGBTQI debate



Rockstone says the home contributes to a person’s sexual identification



The rapper frowns on the societal rejection of LGBTQ community



Legendary Ghanaian rapper, Reggie Rockstone, has called on Ghanaians to treat members of the Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community with utmost respect.



Speaking on the Father’s Day edition of ‘The Probe’ show on Saturday, June 18, the iconic rapper explained that he treats everyone as he expects to be treated.



Rockstone said he does not encourage hate and prejudice.



“When you talk about LGQBTI, I just know that my children have no hate in them, I don’t raise my children to hate. Whatever you are I might treat you with respect just like I expect you to treat me with respect. That’s how I was raised and that’s how I’m raising my kids, there’s no hate, there’s no prejudice, we are God’s creation and so I don’t have that power to be judgmental,” he said.





Reggie Rockstone believes that the decision for a person to identify as a member of the LGBTQ community mainly depends on their upbringing and socialization at home.



“Charity, they say, begins at home, so how a child is brought up at home helps in how a person identifies themselves sexually,” he said.



He also chastised parents who disown their children over their sexual orientation.

“If I am saying that I raised my children heterosexual because they come from a heterosexual unit, I know what I’ll put my children through. However, I’m not God and sometimes you get surprises and you’ve just got to deal with it, but the love remains the same.



I am raising my children as a heterosexual parent, but in case they change their minds in the future, that’s not going to be grounds to reject or disown them,” Reggie added.



Meanwhile, on LGBT, the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Committee of Ghana’s parliament led by Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi is yet to announce the outcome of a stakeholder meeting it had with the Commonwealth Parliament Association in the UK on June 13, 2022 over the anti-gay bill.